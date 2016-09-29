Look who all attended Ranbir Kapoor's 34th birthday

Ranbir Kapoor took some time off to celebrate his 34th birthday in between promoting Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and shooting for Jagga Jasoos. His pals Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur dropped in and made it special. The paps saw the three buddies hanging out in Juhu, after which they moved to the sets of Jagga Jasoos at Film City. There director Anurag Basu organised a grand affair. Music director Pritam who was out of town flew down especially for Ranbir.

A football-shaped cake was brought in for RK who's a Barcelona fan. Meanwhile, his co-star and ex, Katrina Kaif was in a another part of the city, shooting for a brand endorsement. The revelry was called by Anurag's call to begin work last morning and the birthday boy showed up on the sets on time.

On the other hand, the Kapoor clan hosted an elaborate party at a hotel in South Mumbai for their scion and his aunt Rima Jain, whose birthday also falls on the same day. Though Ranbir is not present on social media, mommy Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram, to thank fans on her son's behalf. Dad Rishi Kapoor tweeted a wiity comment saying, “I am happy to accept this time all your greetings, blessings, love and hate for Ranbir, as he is not on any social. Validity 2400 hrs IST (sic).”