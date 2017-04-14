Look, look: Virat Kohli PUTS girlfriend Anushka Sharma's picture as his display picture on Instagram

This has happened for the first time, since they were in a relationship..

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have definitely turned out to be the most lovely couple in Bollywood today. They don't discuss their personal life in public but the little things they do each other gives everyone relationship goals.

Now, we know Virat and Anushka have been together for quite a few years now. There was also a break in between but the two have come back stronger and that's what matters.

Virat wears his love for his bae on his sleeves and never really hesitates to flaunt it in front of the whole world. And for the first time, he's put up a display picture with Anushka Sharma on Instagram. Now that's cute!