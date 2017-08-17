Essel Group 90 years
Listen Beliebers! Justin Bieber dropped new single 'Friends' in collaboration with BloodPop

FILE PHOTO: Justin Bieber performs a medley of songs at the 2016 Billboard Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, May 22, 2016. (Reuters - Mario Anzuoni)
Rucha Sharma | Thu, 17 Aug 2017-10:46pm , DNA webdesk

Titled 'Friends', the song is a good mix of bouncy electronic beats and club music.

Because ruling the music charts with 'Despacito' was not enough, Justin Bieber dropped a new track titled 'Friends.'

Bieber kept teasing about his reunion with DJ and music producer BloodPop (Michael Tucker) on Twitter all day Thursday. In the past, the duo has worked on another JB chartbuster 'Sorry' from his last album, Purpose. The new dance number was co-written by Julia Michaels, another connection to 'Sorry.'

Beliebers can take this song as compensation for the cancelled Purpose Tour which Bieber announced in July. In a massively liked Instagram post, the singer had explained the reasons for cancellation.

"Me taking this time right now is me saying I want to be SUSTAINABLE. I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my mind heart and soul to be sustainable. So that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be and the father I want to be,” wrote the Grammy winner.

Of late, Bieber has struck gold when it comes to collaborating with other artists. Starting with 'Cold Water, (ft. Major Lazer and MØ ), following it up with 'Let Me Love You,' (ft. DJ Snake) he reached new heights with 'Despacito' with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee.

The new three-minute-long song has a bouncy, upbeat sensibility and will stick quickly.

Listen -

