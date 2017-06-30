'Lipstick Under My Burkha' to open Indian Film Festival of

Filmmaker Alankrita Shrivastava's "Lipstick Under My Burkha" has been named the opening film at the 2017 edition of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, which begins from August 10.

This year, the festival will screen 60 films in 20 languages, which have been carefully curated to sync with the central theme of diversity.

"It is a great honour that 'Lipstick Under My Burkha' will be opening the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. While the film has travelled to many parts of the world, it will be screened in Australia for the first time," Shrivastava said in a statement.

The film stars Konkona Sensharma, Ratna Pathak Shah, Vikrant Massey, Aahana Kumra and Plabita Borthakur.

Shrivastava and Konkona will be attending the festival and also talk about their film.

The director said she is looking forward to seeing the reaction of the Australian audience.

"Independent films are telling important stories, challenging the status quo and are important artistic expressions. I'm delighted to participate in the festival with 'Lipstick Under My Burkha'," she added.

The film will release in India on July 21.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)