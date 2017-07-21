Linkin Park lead vocalist Chester Bennington dead at 41

He tried so hard and got so far but in the end it "did" matter as Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington left the world numb with his sudden demise.

He was only 41.

According to TMZ, Bennington reportedly hanged himself at his Palos Verdes residence on Thursday.

A representative later confirmed Bennington's death to Rolling Stone.

"Shortly after 9 am this morning, we were notified by law enforcement of a death in Palos Verdes Estates," Brian Elias, chief of operations for the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.

"We responded to the scene and unfortunately confirmed that Mr Chester Bennington was deceased at the scene."? Elias added that the coroner's department is currently conducting a death investigation.

Bennington's fellow Linkin Park vocalist Mike Shinoda was shocked and heartbroken by the death of his bandmate.

"Shocked and heartbroken but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one," Shinoda tweeted.

Born in Phoenix, Arizona on March 20, 1976, Bennington suffered several childhood traumas. The singer had once revealed that he was molested by an older man when he was a child. He even struggled with drug and alcohol addictions at various times during his life.

Bennington's voice was a part of many people's childhood and influenced a whole new generation to his band's unusual combination of rap and rock music.

Linkin Park brought the essence of rock era back from the brink in early 2000s with its debut album 'Hybrid Theory' and gave voice to millions of angry, confused, isolated kids all over the world.

Its classic hits such as "In The End", "Numb", "Shadow of the Day" and "What I've Done" helped the group cement its position as one of the biggest and most influential rock bands of the 21st century.

The 2003 album 'Meteora' became the first of the band's six chart-topping albums. The group also collaborated with Jay-Z for an EP, 'Collision Course', which scored a No. 1 album on the Billboard 200.

Less than two months ago, Bennington had paid tribute to Chris Cornell by performing a rendition of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" at the legendary singer's private funeral in LA's Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

Bennington was a close friend of Soundgarden frontman, who also committed suicide by hanging in May. Bennington's body was found on what would have been Cornell's 53rd birthday.

Bennington's last post on Twitter was a photo of him performing at a gig in front of cheering crowd. He captioned the picture, writing "Me and my peeps".

While, his Instagram post saw the singer playing at his July 6 concert at Barclaycard Arena in Birmingham.

Linkin Park was due to co-headline with Blink-182 at New York's Citi Field on July 28.

