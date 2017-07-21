Linkin Park drops music video hours before Chester Bennington's death

Linkin Park fans have been left heartbroken after its frontman, Chester Bennington, apparently took his own life at the age of 41, but the fact that the rock band dropped a music video on the same day is making his death more poignant.

?Talking To Myself,? which comes from the album ?One More Light,? was released at 9.01am, just hours before the news broke that he committed suicide at a private residence in Palos Verdes Estates, California.

The video, which features clips from the band's live shows and several shots of the vocalist himself performing onstage, ends abruptly and shows Bennington walking away from the microphone.

The lyrics read: ?Tell me what I've gotta do// There's no getting through to you// The lights are on but nobody's home (nobody's home)// You say I can't understand// But you're not giving me a chance// When you leave me, where do you go? (Where do you go?)// All the walls that you keep building// All this time that I spent chasing// All the ways that I keep losing you

The truth is, you turn into someone else// You keep running like the sky is falling// I can whisper, I can yell// But I know, yeah I know, yeah I know// I'm just talking to myself// But I know, yeah I know, yeah I know// I'm just talking to myself.?

It went on, ?I admit I made mistakes// But yours might cost you everything

Can't you hear me calling you home?// All the walls that you keep building// All this time that I spent chasing// All the ways that I keep losing you// The truth is, you turn into someone else// You keep running like the sky is falling// I can whisper, I can yell// But I know, yeah I know, yeah I know// I'm just talking to myself..// But I know, yeah I know, yeah I know.?

Fans are taking to social media to comment on ?Talking To Myself,? with one saying that the song has taken on a whole new meaning.

One twitterer wrote, ?lead singer of #linkinpark has committed suicide, new single is released the same day. Truly heartbreaking. RIP,? while another said, ?@linkinpark posted this b4 @ChesterBe decided to 'end' his life ?? #TalkingToMyself #RIPChester.?

Bennington had spoken openly about his struggles with drug and alcohol addictions as well as about being molested by an older man when he was a child.

The musician is survived by his wife Talinda Bentley and six children.

