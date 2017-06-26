Lil' Kim, Havoc pay tribute to Prodigy at BET Awards

Lil' Kim and Mobb Deep's Havoc paid tribute to the late rapper Prodigy onstage at the 2017 BET Awards.

"This week, hip-hop suffered a painful loss, with the sudden passing of our brother, Prodigy," said Lil' Kim as reported by Billboard.

"His pen painted vivid pictures of street life. He made what was ugly sound beautiful."

"For over 20 years, he and I went through it all, and seen it all," Havoc said.

"I'm going to miss my dude. This loss is painful. But the lyrical legacy he left us will impact the culture forever.

Rest in peace, Prodigy. My brother."

Prodigy died on June 20, 2017 at the age of 42.

