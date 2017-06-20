Liam's relationship with our son melts my heart: Cheryl

Singer Cheryl Tweedy has posted an adorable tribute to her boyfriend Liam Payne, saying the relationship he has with their son "melts my heart".

The 33-year-old singer shared a picture of former One Direction star Payne on Instagram and wrote, "You are the most amazing daddy and the best example for our son. The way he looks at you says it all. Your relationship melts my heart.

You are the centre of his world and We adore you." The couple welcomed their first child together in March, a son named Bear.

Payne recently returned home after a promotional tour of his debut single "Strip That Down".

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)