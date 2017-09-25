Essel Group 90 years
Live Cricket Score
Liam Payne, Zeed, Strip That Down, Get Low, One Direction

Liam Payne announces release date for new single

Britain singer Liam Payne performs on stage during a concert in front of the Hotel de Ville in Paris on September 15, 2017 to celebrate Paris' coronation as host of the 2024 Olympics Games. (AFP - Christophe Simon)
Updated: Sep 25, 2017, 01:57 PM IST, PTI

Payne has already released 'Strip that down' and 'Get Down' in collaboration with Zedd.

Singer Liam Payne is set to release his next singer on October 20.

The former One Direction star took to Twitter to announce his second solo single, title "Bedroom Floor", will be released in just under a month's time.

"#WhyWeLoveLiam because Bedroom Floor will be out Oct 20! (sic)" Payne wrote.

He added, "Yep! My new single #BedroomFloor comes out on the 20th October!"

Payne's first solo single, 'Strip That Down,' featuring Quavo, released on May 19.

 
Comments
 

Also Read