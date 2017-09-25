Liam Payne announces release date for new single

Payne has already released 'Strip that down' and 'Get Down' in collaboration with Zedd.

Singer Liam Payne is set to release his next singer on October 20.

The former One Direction star took to Twitter to announce his second solo single, title "Bedroom Floor", will be released in just under a month's time.

"#WhyWeLoveLiam because Bedroom Floor will be out Oct 20! (sic)" Payne wrote.

Yep! My new single #BedroomFloor comes out on the 20th October! https://t.co/ZWEiJm54iU — Liam (@LiamPayne) September 23, 2017

Payne's first solo single, 'Strip That Down,' featuring Quavo, released on May 19.