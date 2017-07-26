Leonardo DiCaprio turns producer for space drama series

National Geographic is ready to go to the moon with Leonardo DiCaprio.

The network is joining forces with DiCaprio's Appian Way Productions banner, as well as with Warner Horizon Scripted Television, to create the scripted sci-fi series 'The Right Stuff' based on Tom Wolfe's best-selling book of the same name.

"Having already had a rich relationship with Leonardo, Jennifer and their production company Appian Way on Before the Flood, I?m excited to work with them in a scripted capacity,? said Courteney Monroe, CEO, National Geographic Global Networks, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

?With The Right Stuff, we?re looking at moment in time where the everyday life, the trials and tribulations, of these men was scrutinized in the public. The story gives a peek into the minds and goals of these astronauts seeking exploration and adventure during the space race of the ?50s, making it the perfect story for National Geographic to tell.?

Will Staples will pen the script and executive produce the project that is set in 1958 and explores astronauts and their families as they move from the Mojave Desert to the edges of space, tracking their instant celebrity and, at some point in subsequent seasons, the moon landing.

DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson of Appian Way will exec produce alongside Staples and Michael Hampton, who shepherded the drama. The potential series will use Wolfe's book as a starting point.

The story gives a peek into the minds and goals of these astronauts seeking exploration and adventure during the space race of the ?50s, making it the perfect story for National Geographic to tell.?

Speaking of Cameron, Nat Geo is teaming with the 'Titanic' helmer for a documentary marking the 20th anniversary of the film. The hourlong special will air in December and discuss new revelations about the "unsinkable ship."

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)