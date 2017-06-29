Lena Dunham, Jenni Konner to create 'Toni Erdmann' remake

Lena Dunham is reportedly in talks to write the script for the remake of "Toni Erdmann" alongside her "Girls" showrunner, Jenni Konner.

Lena, 31, and Jenni - who created the HBO series together - are set to re-write the 2016 German comedy-drama in English, according to Deadline.

The original movie received an Oscar nomination in the Best Foreign Language Film category at the 2017 ceremony, and starred Peter Simonischek as father Winfried Conradi.

Paramount Pictures is responsible for the remake and Jack Nicholson and Kristen Wiig are in negotiations to play the lead roles as father and daughter.

