'Legion' creator Noah Hawley working on Doctor Doom movie

"Legion" creator Noah Hawley is developing a Doctor Doom movie for Fox.

Hawley made the announcement at the ongoing Comic-Con in San Diego, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Two words. Doctor. Doom," Hawley said at the end of his panel for FX's "Legion".

Fox has been planning to revive the Fantastic Four franchise for the big screen for a long time now after the 2015 outing in the series did not do well at the box office.

There were reports that Seth Grahame-Smith was working on a Fantastic Four spinoff featuring Franklin Richards, the son of Mr Fantastic and Invisible Girl.

