Lauren Graham to star in Disney Junior's 'Vampirina'

Lauren Graham is all set to return to the small screen with Disney Junior?s newest show ?Vampirina?.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the ?Gilmore Girls? star has signed on to voice the mother of a young vampire girl in Disney Junior's new animated series ?Vampirina,? while James Van Der Beek (Dawson?s Creek) will play the father of the girl, who will be voiced by 12-year-old Isabella Crovetti.

The show focusses on a family of vampiresm parents Boris and Oxana Hauntley and daughter Vampirina, aka Vee, who move from Transylvania to Pennsylvania.

The story will the young vampire girl as she navigates the joys and trials of being the new kid in town, from making new friends to attending a new school.

Her mom and dad also must adapt to their new life as proprietors of the local Scare B&B, a bed and breakfast for visiting ghouls and goblins.

Vampirina, inspired by Disney Publishing's book series Vampirina Ballerina, is set to premiere in the fall on Disney Channel, Disney Junior and the new Disney NOW app.

It will feature music by Broadway composers Michael Kooman and Christopher Dimond, and each episode will include original songs performed by the cast. Van Der Beek, Graham and Crovetti perform the series' theme song.

Also lending their voices to the show will be recurring guest stars and Tony Award winners Patti LuPone (War Paint) and Brian Stokes Michell (Kiss Me, Kate), who play Vee?s grandparents Nanpire and Grandpop, while blackish?s Wanda Sykes will voice Vampirina?s gargoyle sidekick Gregoria.

Rounding out the voice cast are Mitchell Whitfield as a ghost named Demi; Jordan Alexa Davis as Vee's best friend and next-door neighbor, Poppy; ViviAnn Yee as another one of Vee's close friends, Bridget; Dee Bradley Baker as Vee's teacher, Mr. Gore, and the Hauntley's dog, Wolfie; Benji Risley as Poppy's twin brother, Edgar; Cree Summer as Poppy and Edgar's mom, Edna; and Ian James Corlett as Chef Remy Bones, the Scare B&B's comedic skeleton chef.

Doc McStuffins? Chris Nee will be executive producer with Norton Virgien serving as co-executive producer on the series, while Octonauts? Nicky Phelan will direct.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)