NOT just 'Pirates of The Caribbean', even 'Baahubali 2' makers were THREATENED in a similar way!

Hackers have stolen the copy of Disney's Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and are now asking for an exorbitant sum in exchange of not releasing a pirated version of the film. The crime was committed on Tuedsday by the hackers, who have a ransomware called WannaCry, launching a worldwide attack on the internet.

The producers of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion encountered similar hackers in the past but were fortunate enough as the criminals were caught. As per MidDay's report, 6 people were arrested by the Hyderabad police, one of whom owned a theatre in Bihar, for attempting to illegally circulate a pirated version of the movie and demanding Rs 15 lakhs in exchange of not doing so. Further, they stated a number of gangs have been releasing pirated versions of several Bollywood movies.

Baahubali 2 is widely successful,even more than the first installment, and has grossed Rs 1450 crore on its third week and is expected to earn even more. It has received good reviews and lauded by a number of Bollywood celebrities on social media, including Ranveer Singh, Akhsay Kumar and Irrfan Khan. Here's how are some of them reacted:

Finally saw #BaahubaliTheConclusion, it deserves every bit of hype & success,taking Indian cinema 2 an international level.Congrats 2 d team — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 15, 2017