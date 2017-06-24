'Late Night' host Stephen Colbert plans to run for president in 2020

talk show host Stephen Colbert now, who is considering a run for the White House in 2020.

The list of potential 2020 Presidential nominees just keeps getting bigger and bigger.

After Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson, it is ?Late Night? talk show host Stephen Colbert now, who is considering a run for the White House in 2020.

While appearing on a Russian late-night show ?Evening Urgant?, Colbert announced that he wants to run for President of the U.S. in 2020 and thought that it would be better to tell the Russians himself, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

After taking a few shots of Vodka, Colbert said, ?OK. I am here to announce that I am considering a run for president in 2020, and I thought it would be better to cut out the middle man and just tell the Russians myself.?

The 53-year-old host also asked the audience if anyone would like to work for his campaign in an unofficial capacity.

He concluded by saying, ?A strong America, a strong Russia,? while taking one last shot of vodka.

Colbert took a break from ?The Late Show? to travel to Russia, but will return with a new episode on Monday.

This is not the first time the late-night host has announced a run for president. In October 2007, Colbert announced his candidacy following public pressure.

He paid the 2,500 USD fee necessary to be included on the Democratic ballot in South Carolina, but his request was denied. Colbert ultimately dropped his bid on November 5, 2007.

