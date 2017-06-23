Late 'crocodile hunter' Steve Irwin to get Hollywood Walk of Fame star

The Hollywood Walk of Fame?s class of 2018 has been revealed and it just got more star-studded than ever.

On Thursday, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced the A-list roster of actors, musicians and television personalities, who will be receiving a star next year.

According to People Magazine, for the category of Television, Anthony Anderson, Gillian Anderson, Lynda Carter, Simon Cowell, RuPaul, Taraji P. Henson, Eric McCormack, Ryan Murphy, Niecy Nash, Mandy Patinkin and Shonda Rhimes will all be celebrated.

The late Steve Irwin will also be recognized for his contributions.

Bindi Irwin, daughter of late Steve Irwin wrote on Instagram to celebrate her late father?s honor.

She wrote, ?I am beyond excited to share with you all that we have just received the news that Dad will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Dad changed the world by reaching out to people through their television screens to bring them on the adventure of a lifetime. To have his name on a Hollywood Star means the world as we carry on his important work. #HollywoodWalkOfFame.?

In the category of motion pictures, the names include Jack Black, Kirsten Dunst, Jeff Goldblum, F. Gary Gray, Mark Hamill, Jennifer Lawrence, Gina Lollobrigida, Minnie Mouse, Nick Nolte and Zoe Saldana.

The ?Fargo? star Dunst, also took to Instagram and posted a snap on how her mom took the news.

In the category of music, Weird Al Yankovic joins Mary J. Blige, Richard Branson, Petula Clark, Harry Connick, Jr., Ice T, Snoop Dogg and Carrie Underwood.

Walk of Famer Vin Di Bona noted, ?The Committee looked carefully at each nominee and we feel that we have selected an eclectic group of talent that will appeal to the tastes of many fans around the world. As a Walk of Famer myself, I know these honorees will remember the dedication of their stars with great memories and will be proud that they are part of Hollywood's history now and forever.?

Dates for the star ceremonies have not been set but must be scheduled within two years from the selection date.

