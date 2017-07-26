Lamar, Perry and The Weeknd lead MTV VMAs nominations

MTV has announced the nominations for the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards and Kendrick Lamar is leading the pack with eight nods.

Katy Perry and The Weeknd are tied with five nominations each, reported Billboard.

The network also announced that it will combine the best female video and best male video categories into a new classification, artist of the year, following the critical acclaim of the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards' non-gendered categories.

This year's nominees also include Bruno Mars, Ariana Grande, Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, Chance the Rapper and Miley Cyrus, among many others.

Fans can vote now for eight VMA categories, including video of the year, artist of the year, best collaboration and more by visiting www.vma.mtv.com.

Nominees for the socially voted best song of summer category will be announced at a later date.

The MTV Video Music Awards will air live from The Forum in Inglewood, California, on August 27.

