Kylie Jenner attends high school prom as student's date

Reality TV personality Kylie Jenner surprised students at Rio Americano High School in Sacramento when she unexpectedly arrived at their prom.

The 19-year-old reality star accompanied junior Albert Ochoa to the school prom, bringing along her longtime pal Jordyn Woods for the festivities, reported People magazine.

Kylie took to Snapchat to post a photo of the two in their dresses, sitting inside a private jet. She wore an off-the-shoulder mocha gown, while Jordyn sported a red gown.

Several students, including Ochoa's sister, also posted videos of Kylie at the prom.

"Tell me why my brother took kylie jenner to prom tonight," the sister wrote on Twitter, later posting a video of Jenner giving her date a hug.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)