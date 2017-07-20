Kriti Sanon steals the show as Bitti from 'Bareilly ki

The newly released trailer of Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao starrer ?Bareilly ki Barfi? is garnering much love from the audience.

The film, touted as the tastiest entertainer of the year features Kriti Sanon in a never seen before avatar.

?Bareilly ki Barfi? brings to celluloid, Kriti Sanon as the bold and peppy Bitti.

The trailer of the film showcases Kriti as a quirky Bitti who performs break dance, smokes cigarettes, consumes alcohol and breaks stereotypes.

The young actress will be seen essaying the role of a free spirited small town girl, a first for Kriti.

The trailer of the film showcases Kriti Sanon owning every frame as an outspoken Bitti.

Kriti Sanon will be seen sporting a deglam look to play a rebellious character onscreen.

The three films old Kriti Sanon is leaving no stone unturned to treat her audience with her versatile acts.

From playing a naive small town girl, to an independent modern girl or a character that traces back to centuries, Kriti Sanon has new offerings in store with every film.

The actress is not only receiving accolades from her fans but has also got the who's who of B-Town rooting for her in ?Bareilly ki Barfi?.

?Bareilly ki Barfi? stars Kriti Sanon alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao in a quirky love triangle.

The film is directed by Ashwiny Iyer and Nitesh Tiwari who are teaming up for the second time after ?Nil Battey Sannata?.

Junglee pictures in association with BR Studios present ?Bareilly Ki Barfi?, the film is scheduled to release on 18th August 2017.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)