Kristen Bell needs to be caffeinated before she talks to anyone

Kristen Bell has opened up about her love for coffee and the actress said she needs to have a cup in the morning before talking to anyone.

The "Frozen" star, who has Lincoln, four, and Delta, two, with her husband Dax Shepard, quipped she needs her morning coffee before she's "nice to anyone," reported Us magazine.

"My current alarm clock is the blood-curdling screams that I wake up to. I bolt down the hallway thinking that someone's fallen out of their crib or broken their arm or, I don't know, drowning in the sink, and then they're just like, 'Good morning, Mommy!'

"I try not to interact with my kids too much before I drink my matcha because I need to be caffeinated to be nice to anyone," Bell said.

The 36-year-old actress, however, said her kids make her life better.

"What I love the most is how much kids right size your problems. You don't really care as much. They just make everything better. So all the things you used to worry about just sort of disintegrate."

