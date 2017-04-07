Essel Group 90 years

King of insult comedy Don Rickles dies at 90; Celebs pay tribute

Fri, 7 Apr 2017-05:06am , ANI

Legendary comedian Don Rickles has passed away from kidney failure at the age of 90.

For over half a century, the king of insult comedy headlined casinos and nightclubs from Las Vegas to Atlantic City. N.J., and appeared often on late-night TV talk shows.

His fellow Hollywood stars shared their reactions to his death.

Bob Saget tweeted, ?My friend, my dad, the funniest biggest hearted of them all. A beautiful husband and father. My heart is broken. Rest In Peace. Don Rickles.?

Billy Crystal called Rickles? death as ?a giant loss.?

Jimmy Kimmel said, ?90 years with Don Rickles weren't enough. One of the sweetest and most lovely people I had the pleasure of knowing. We miss you already.?

Patton Oswalt tweeted some of Rickles? famous quotes like "Is he laughing? Is MLK laughing? But folks... Oh nice, Dean Martin's here. Don't worry Dean, Jerry's right behind me;" ?Hey Helen Keller, show's up here. Gandhi, stop hogging the breadsticks or we'll let Bob Hope tell jokes again;? and "Oh great, Churchill and Capote are here tonight. Sorry folks, we're all out of scotch!"

?In lieu of flowers, Don Rickles' family has requested that people drop their pants and fire a rocket. #RIPDonRickles,? he further wrote.

?RIP Don Rickles, 90. One of the funniest men who ever lived,? Piers Morgan tweeted.

Jason Alexander wrote, ?Don Rickles was simply the best. He created insult comedy &yet every 1 of his targets felt loved and honored. One of a kind. #RIPdonrickles.?

Dean Cain, Lynda Carter, Jim Gaffigan and others also paid their tributes.

