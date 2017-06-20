Kevin Spacey to receive International Emmy Founders Award

Actor Kevin Spacey will be honoured with the International Emmy Founders Award on November 20.

The 57-year-old actor will be presented with the award by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences at the International Emmys in New York, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Kevin Spacey is one of the great multi-dimensional talents in our industry. From his acting in many movies and TV shows to his successful stewardship of the Old Vic theatre in London and his outstanding deal making and acting prowess in 'House of Cards', he's climbed every mountain. We're thrilled that he'll be accepting the Founders Award," said IEA president and CEO Bruce Paisner.

Spacey, who is a double Oscar winner, will join the selected list to receive the recognition.

Previously, bigwigs such as Steven Spielberg, J J Abrams, "Mad Men" creator Matthew Weiner, former Sony CEO Howard Stringer and producer Shonda Rhimes have received the award.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)