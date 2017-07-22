Kevin Spacey to play public intellectual Gore Vidal in next

After portraying the conniving US President on "House of Cards", two-time Academy Award winner Kevin Spacey is now set to play celebrated American writer Gore Vidal in a new Netflix movie.

"The Last Station" director Michael Hoffman is helming the original biopic titled "Gore", according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The project is currently in pre-production in Rome.

Shooting will begin at the end of August in Rome and then move to the Amalfi Coast, where most of the film will take place.

Vidal purchased his infamous cliffside mansion in Ravello, La Rondinaia in 1972 and moved there permanently in 1993.

He hosted numerous international celebrities in the seven-bedroom mansion over the years, including Mick Jagger, Susan Sarandon, Hillary Clinton, Lauren Bacall, Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward.

After making it big in Hollywood as a scriptwriter on films including "Suddenly Last Summer" and "Ben Hur", he settled in Rome to redefine his career as a novelist.

