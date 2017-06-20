Kendrick, Lively in talks to star in 'A Simple Favour'

Actresses Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively are in negotiation to come on board Paul Feig's upcoming film "A Simple Favour".

The project is in the process of being set up at Lionsgate, reported Deadline.

Production on the film is expected to begin in August in Toronto.

The film is about a mommy blogger in a small town and her best friend who suddenly vanishes. The murder mystery is based on the book by Darcey Bell.

It is being produced by Feig's producing partner, Jessie Henderson.

Meanwhile, Kendrick's film "Pitch Perfect 3" is scheduled for December 22 release, while Lively will be seen in "All I See Is You", releasing on September 17.

