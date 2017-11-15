Kendrick Lamar reveals how 50 Cent quote inspired him

Lamar is one the most celebrated hip-hop artist of this time.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar has finally revealed what inspired him to be considerate of how his words affect his listeners.

As the cover star of Forbes' '30 Under 30' edition, Lamar explained how a quote by another rapper, 50 Cent, affected him and helped him understand the perspective.

“He said, ‘We all are conscious, whether you’re doing gangsta rap, whether you’re doing so-called conscious rap, whether you doing whatever genre you may in because you have a post, you alive and you’re telling your true feelings … these are your true thoughts and you’re conscious of them, and you’re aware of them. You are conscious, as simple as that.’ When he said that, that inspired me to not only recognize my own influence on what I have with my people,” Lamar said.

Straight out of Compton, the hip-hop artist is labelled as 'conscious rapper.' Lamar has sold over 2 billion records in last year and has bagged five Grammys including Best Rap Album for To Pimp a Butterfly.

Once again he is a strong contender with his April release of his latest album DAMN.