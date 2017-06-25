Keke Wyatt's kid has cancer, singer will shave head in support

R&B singer Keke Wyatt revealed one of her kids is battling cancer and that she would shave her head to support her little bundle of joy.

Posting an emotional video on Instagram, the "Nothing in This World" hitmaker shared that she would be going live on the photo-video sharing app to get her head shaved.

"Please pray for my family... Haven't really said much about my personal life, but my child has been fighting cancer and lost all of their hair that they loved (sic).

"It hurts me so bad. So to show Mommy's support, I'm going to get @keever_west to shave me bald today," she wrote alongside the clip.

Wyatt, 35, then requested her fans to donate and pray for a "complete healing" for her child.

"If you want to donate please go to http://www.choa.org.

Prayers work best for Us!!!"

In April, Wyatt announced she was expecting her ninth child with husband Michael Ford. She has three children from her previous marriage to Rahmat Morton, and the newest addition will be her fifth child with Ford.

