Katy Perry smashes Twitter record, hits 100 millions followers

Katy Perry?s fans on Friday got to "witness" the singer make history, as the ?Roar? singer has become the first person to reach 100 million followers.

The development comes as a good time for the singer who is making the rounds in a public relations tours for her new album, "Witness", reports CNN.

Perry has always taken to Twitter to communicate with her fans and maintains a level of ?personal touch?.

However, she has also sparked some major conversations on the social media platform, most prominently ne about her much discussed 2015 Super Bowl Halftime performance in which #LeftShark became a worldwide trending topic after one of her backup dancers, dressed as a shark, appeared to be out of step.

Meanwhile, singer Justin Bieber is not far behind with almost 97 million followers.

