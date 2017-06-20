Katy Perry's 'Witness' debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200 chart

Pop star Katy Perry has bagged her third number-one album on Billboard 200 chart with her latest effort "Witness".

The set, which released on June 9, pushed 1,80,000 equivalent album units, including 1,62,000 in traditional album sales, in the week ending June 25, according to Nielsen Music.

The 32-year-old singer previously scored two No. 1 albums on the chart with "Teenage Dream" and "Prism".

"Witness" has become the first album by a woman with the biggest sales week in 2017 since Lady Gaga's "Joanne" last year.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)