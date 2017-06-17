Kartik Aaryan's announcement video for 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' is as good as his Pyaar Ka Punchnama monologues!

Kartik Aaryan's on a roll. The young actor who has struck a chord with the audience, thanks to his brilliant comic timing, is at it yet again.

We all know he had been shooting for Luv Ranjan's next film, with his Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh. For the longest time, the movie was just called SKTKS. Now, the mystery behind the anagram has been revealed.

The team has unveiled a video, announcing the title and release date of the comedy film. So, it's called Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and the video is hilarious. With the main cast constantly arguing and fighting for the spotlight, this film promises to be a laugh riot, just like its announcement promo.

And if you've loved Kartik's monologues in both the PKP series, the video is as good as them. So watch it right now -