Kannada activist opposes 'Baahubali 2' release in the state

The release of "Baahubali: The Conclusion" in Karnataka is facing trouble as an activist has opposed to the film's screening in the state following actor Sathyaraj's controversial speech during the Cauvery row.

Vatal Nagaraj, president of Kannada Chalavali Vatal Paksha, a regional pro-Kannada political party, says he does not have any problem with the SS Rajamouli-directed magnum opus but won't allow the release because of the Katappa depictor's comments.

"We are not against the movie 'Baahubali 2' but Sathyaraj. His derogatory remarks on Kannadigas during the Cauvery river water dispute some years ago were highly condemnable.

"It was a direct attack on our people. We are calling for a statewide ban on the film's release. We will observe a bandh to protest against Sathyaraj in Bengaluru on April 28th," Vatal says.

When asked why Sathyaraj's previous films were allowed to release in the state and only "Baahubali 2" is being targeted, Vital says the reach of the highly-anticipated film is global.

"Other films of Sathyaraj which were released earlier here weren't worthy and noticeable. However, 'Baahubali' is recognized both nationally and internationally. We were waiting for the right time."

Vatal had earlier protested against superstar Rajinikanth during the release of "Kabali" in January for his pro-Tamil stance in the Cauvery row.

Subsequently, he was taken into preventive custody by the police along with a group of pro-Kannada activists on the opening day of "Kabali."

"Baahubali: The Conclusion, starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah and Anushka Shetty, is slated to release on April 28 worldwide.

