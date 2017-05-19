Kangana Ranaut in legal trouble: Ketan Mehta sends her a notice for hijacking his Rani Lakshmi Bai biopic!

It's common knowledge that Kangana Ranaut and controversies go hand-in-hand. Recently, writer Apurva Asrani accused her of taking the screenplay and dialogues credit for Hansal Mehta’s Simran and in the row of controversies, here is an another one.

Director Ketan Mehta has sent a legal notice to the actress for hijacking his most ambitious film project, Rani of Jhansi- The Warrior Queen. Spotboye quoted filmmaker Ketan Mehta speaking to a news agency as saying, "Yes it is true. We have sent a notice to Kangana as I think there is an attempt of hijacking a film", thus confirming the news.

What exactly happened was that Ketan had been doing the research for his film for nearly ten years and since 2015, the director was in contact with Kangana for the project. She was allegedly privy of all the research material and several drafts of the script.

However, Kangana and the filmmaker parted ways, a couple of years back. And now, Kangana is ready to make her own biopic Manikarnika - The Queen Of Jhansi with producer Kamal Jain.

Ketan is furious that she has used his research material and knowingly hijacked the project.

Ketan said in a statement, "Kangana being privy to all the documents and research material along with the script shared with her, has knowingly committed the act of trying to hijack the project in collusion with Producer Kamal Jain & others." He added that he came to know of Kangana's Manikarnika only through newspapers and he was very shocked with this news.

Also, Ketan said that he had confirmation that Kangana has received the notice but he has not heard from her or the producers.