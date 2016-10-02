Kangana Ranaut hits out at Hrithik Roshan again, compares him to an 'evil jealous sibling'!

May it be her relationship with Aditya Pancholi or Adhyayan Suman or the much-talked about one with Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut has always been under the spotlight for positive and negative reason.

Speaking to Chetan Bhagat during his book launch here, the Queen actress said yesterday that her success has always gone against her relationships.

"You want to be worthy of your partner. When a man acquires a certain social stature and goes up to the same woman (he acquired the status for), he is accepted well. But it works the other way round for women. I have felt in my relationship that my success has always gone against me (my relationship)," she said.

Further putting forward her 'analogy', which she says to be 'a bit weird', the 29-year-old star explained, "When I was not successful, men were like a hard to please father figure and when I became successful, they turned to be like an evil jealous sibling. I felt like they will put my closet on fire as they were jealous of my fashion sense also. Everything was about competing with me."

Kangana added during the conversation that the lack of acknowledgement by a more successful partner motivated her to do well in life."It is a very sensitive topic which every woman will relate to. When I was not successful and not doing well and dated men more successful, I felt I was devalued. I felt, as woman, as a partner I was not acknowledged and men behaved, border line, indifferent. That motivated me to do well, just how it works for men," she said.

The Tanu weds Manu actress was at the book launch of Chetan Bhagat's One Indian Girl, which brings forth a heart-warming story of a modern Indian girl from a man. On the professional front, Kangana is all set with Vishal Bhardwaj's Rangoon, alongside Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. She will also start shooting for Hansal Mehta's Simran this month.