Kabir Khan REVEALS that the trailer of Salman Khan's 'Tubelight' will be out on THIS day!

It's time to rejoice, the trailer release date of 'Tubelight' is out!

It's been a while since the Tubelight teaser was out and since then there has been a lot of buzz among the audience as the fans have been waiting anxiously for the trailer release of the film. Director Kabir Khan along with Salman Khan took overTtwitter with the very first Twitter emoji, for their movie, Tubelight.

The wait is finally over! Kabir Khan broke the good news and tweeted a picture of the Censor Board Certificate. He also announced the Tubelight trailer release date and wrote that he cannot wait to show the trailer to the audience.

As per his tweet, the trailer of Salman Khan's Tubelight is said to be out on May 25. And we sure as hell, cannot wait either to watch out for the trailer!

Along with Salman Khan, the movie also stars Sohail Khan, Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, Matin Rey Tangu and Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo. Directed by Kabir Khan, the movie is slated to release on June 25, 2017.