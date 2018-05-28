Kaala Trailer: Rajinikanth is BACK as the lion who hunts all the wrong-doers

All the Rajinikanth fans woke up to a lovely surprise this morning when Kaala producer Dhanush took to his social media pages to announce that the new trailer of Kaala will be out tonight at 7 pm. The Kaala trailer is here and as expected, it has created a frenzy of sorts among the fans of the South superstar Rajinikanth. The gangster-drama presents Rajinikanth as Kaala Karikaalan, who's everyone's favourite in Dharavi.

On the other hand, there's Nana Patekar as the corrupt politician, who makes it clear, that whoever comes in his way, will have to pay with his life. And guess who is determined to undermine the efforts of Nana Patekar? It's the people's favourite, Rajinikanth aka Kaala.

The trailer has Rajinikanth sporting his signature black kurta and mundu and taking on the mission to hunt down all the wrong-doers alone just like a lion. At one point, Nana Patekar even calles him Ravana - the demon king.

Directed by Pa Ranjith, Kaala Karikaalan is slated to hit the theatres on June 7. The film marks Rajinikanth's second collaboration with Pa Ranjith. Previously, they've worked together in Kabali, which was also a gangster-drama.

Watch the new trailer of Kaala here:

Kaala also stars Huma Qureshi and Anjali Patil in significant roles. On June 7, the film will release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.