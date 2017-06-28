Justin Trudeau hangs out with the cast of 'X Men Dark Phoenix'

The ?X-Men? have recruited a new mutant in their team and it is none other than Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

James McAvoy, who portrays the role of Professor X in ?X-Men? movies, took to Instagram and shared a photo of the meeting with Prime Minister Trudeau.

He captioned the snap, ?Just met ?the dude.? Thank you Canada for such a progressive, impressive, and somewhat suggestive real life superhero.?

In addition to the Prime Minister and McAvoy, the picture includes returning cast and crew members like Simon Kinberg, Kodi Smit-McPhee (Nightcrawler), Sophie Turner (Jean Grey), Alexandra Shipp (Storm), and Tye Sheridan (Cyclops).

Production is getting underway on the upcoming 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' movie, with longtime producer Simon Kinberg taking over as director.

The film is set to start its shooting schedule in Montreal.

Dark Phoenix will focus on the iconic Jean Grey story line from the comics, and Jennifer Lawrence (Mystique), Michael Fassbender (Magneto), and Nicholas Hoult (Beast) are also set to reprise their roles.

The flick is scheduled to hit theaters on November 2, 2018.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)