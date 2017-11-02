Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez's 'relationship' progresses from breakfast to bike ride

Days after Gomez split from The Weeknd, her ex Justin Bieber seems to have returned. Taking inspiration from 'Friends' song are we?

Tis the season to let bygones be bygones and Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber recently only fueled rumours of a reconciliation.

Days after her romance with The Weeknd came to an end, the 25-year-old singer was spotted enjoying some quality time with the 'Sorry' hit-maker as they headed out for a biking session together, People Magazine reported.

The former Disney star rocked an oversized gray sweater with matching leggings, while Bieber a sporty red skater hoodie.

JUSTIN AND SELENA OUT TOGETHER LOOKING HAPPY FOR THE FIRST TIME IN YEARS I'M SOBBING I'M EMOTIONAL pic.twitter.com/sDBAzyV7gQ — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrandeCDs) November 1, 2017

Looking super cozy, the duo was all smiles as they peddled around Los Angeles.

The former flames, whose rocky romance ended in 2014, have been seen catching up on numerous occasions together, including enjoying a vegan breakfast together as well as meeting up at each other's properties.