Just In: Sanjay Dutt to be BACK as a gangster in 'Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3'!

The actor has been roped in for the third instalment of the 'Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster' franchise...

Sanjay Dutt has recently wrapped up the shoot of his comeback film Bhoomi but this recent piece of news has got his fans excited already.Sanjay Dutt has now been roped in to play a gangster once again in the third part of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster. The movie is reported to begin rolling from August this year in Gujarat.

A Pinkvilla report quoted the producer Rahul Mitra as saying, "The audience have been waiting to know what's happening in the life of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster and with Sanju (Dutt) coming on board, we are hopeful the third part is going to be a treat for the audience of our franchise."

Further talking about Dutt's character and it's appearance in the film, Mitra added, "He will look, talk and behave like a true royal. His costumes and appearance will be majestic.The world the films are set in will remain the same but Sanjay will be the central character this time. We are adding several new characters and some of them are big names."

With this film, Sanjay Dutt will finally be seen in the role that he best fits in and the fans love to see him. The actor will be back in the skin of a gangster in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, after having portrayed the character of an underworld don and mafia in movies like Vaastav, Kaante, Jung, and many others, we are sure the actor will nail it once gain.

The movie is to be directed by Tigmanshi Dhulia, while Mahie Gill and Jimmy Sheirgill are said to be reprising their roles in the third part of the franchise.

