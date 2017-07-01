Just discussing ideas: Patty Jenkins on 'Wonder Woman' sequel

Director Patty Jenkins has clarified her stance on the potential sequel of her recently- released film, "Wonder Woman", saying that although the plot is in talks, the second part is yet to be confirmed.

The 45-year-old filmmaker responded to a story by Advocate magazine on Twitter that claimed she is on board for the second installment starring actress Gal Gadot in the titular role.

"Hey all. Thanks for the excitement but that wasn't a confirmation. Just talking about ideas and hopes. But still excited and hopeful #WW2," tweeted Jenkins.

Following the screening of the film and the Q & A that followed, Advocate reported Jenkins saying, "I had an epiphany about 'Wonder Woman 2'. I was like, you don't have to do this.

But then as I was falling asleep I had an epiphany. I was like, Wait a minute.

"You have the greatest character of all time that you love dearly, with a cast that you love sitting at the palm of your hand at this day and age you can do whatever you want with them are you crazy?"

Back in April, the director told Entertainment Weekly that she had already envisioned where a sequel could be based.

"The story will take place in the US, which I think is right. She's Wonder Woman. She's got to come to America. It's time," Jenkins had said.

