Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Robin Williams @ 6/19/2017 11:07:33 PM

Actor Jack Black has recently revealed that the Jumanji sequel ?

Actor Jack Black has recently revealed that the Jumanji sequel ?Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle? will ensure that the late actor Robin Williams performance is not forgotten.

The 3D fantasy adventure film is sequel to the 1995 film ?Jumanji?.

Williams' character Alan Parrish has a role to play in the upcoming flick 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle?.

While talking to Hollywood Reporter, the 47-year-old said, ?The upcoming sequel will ensure that the first?s biggest star won?t be forgotten.?

The ?Goosebumps? star stated that the late great actor Robin Williams had a role to play and the new film is featuring a tribute to him.

?We?re exploring this jungle and trying to conquer the game; it?s life or death,? he said.

?But while we?re there, we find clues left behind by [Williams? character Alan Parrish]. He built up a full-blown jungle house, similar to a Swiss Family Robinson situation. It?s like he?s there helping us without actually being there.?

The movie, also stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Nick Jonas, is all to hit the theaters December 20.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)