'Jumanji' sequel features tribute to Robin Williams

Actor Jack Black revealed that Robin Williams will appear in the new "Jumanji" movie.

The 47-year-old star said "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" features a tribute to the late Oscar winner.

In the original film, Williams played Alan Parrish, a man trapped in Jumaji for twenty-six years.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter Black said, "We're exploring this jungle and trying to conquer the game; it's life or death. But while we're there, we find clues left behind by (Williams' character Alan Parrish). He built up a full-blown jungle house, similar to a Swiss Family Robinson situation. It's like he's there helping us without actually being there."

Black also explained the key difference between the 1995 fantasy adventure film and its upcoming sequel.

"(In the original) you never got to see the inside world.

But this one takes place primarily inside the jungle of Jumanji. That's the coolest part of the film we're able to transport the audience to that secret and wondrous land, with the danger and the beauty."

The film will hit the US theatres on December 20.

