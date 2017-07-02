Julie Andrews reveals on-set challenges while filming 'Sound of Music'

It looks like the process of making the iconic field scene of Julie Andrews` performance in ?

It looks like the process of making the iconic field scene of Julie Andrews` performance in ?The Sound of Music' was not as easy as it seemed.

The 81-year-old actress, while appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, walked down the memory as she shared that it was not at all easy shooting the field scene as the weather was not at all nice to them.

She said, ?We were out there for ages, because the weather was not kind to us. Somebody forgot to mention that Austria has the world's seventh-highest annual rainfall. We had a lot of rain while we were shooting. A lot of the time we actually shot with rain.?

While laughing, the Hollywood veteran went on to explain that rain can only be seen on camera if it's an actual downpour.

Andrews also told how much work went into making the film and especially the field scene.

?We had this monstrous helicopter that had a camera man very bravely strapped to the side where the door would be. e had a camera strapped to him, he was strapped into the copter, and he was over like this. And it started at one end of the field and I had started at the other and we walked together, and honestly this thing came at me sideways sort of like this giant sort of crab coming at me or a grasshopper or something, and then I?d come into view,? noted Andrews.

She explained how sound speakers hidden off camera would blast music so she could lip sync.

When the chopper came around, ?the downdraft from the engines just flung me into the grass, and so we did this about six or seven times and I was spitting dirt,? she recalled.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)