Julianne Hough thanks fans for their love post marriage

TV personality Julianne Hough has thanked fans for their "incredible love" and wishes on her marriage to Brooks Laich.

The "Dancing With The Stars" judge tied the knot with the NHL star earlier this week, and has taken a moment out from her romantic honeymoon - where she is also celebrating her 29th birthday - to share a sweet message of thanks to her fans on Instagram.

Posting a picture of herself celebrating with a glass of champagne, the beauty wrote, "First of all, I can't thank you all enough for the incredible love you have given my husband @brookslaich and I. We definitely feel it all the way out here in the Indian Ocean!

"Second, to be able to celebrate my birthday in the honeymoon bubble of love has been incredible, and you all are the most thoughtful people in the world to come up with posts and collages that I know take time. You will never know how much it means to me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart! Love Jules xoxo (sic)."

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)