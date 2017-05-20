Julia Roberts' advice for soon-to-be parent of twins, George Clooney

Julia Roberts has some words of wisdom for her pal George Clooney, who is expecting two little ones with his wife, Amal Clooney.

On The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 49-year-old actress, who has twins of her own, said that she has given her 56-year-old co-star advice about parenthood but did not say what it was.

"It's gonna be so fun. They are a great couple and I think they don't need advice from me or anybody else," the ?Pretty Woman? star said.

"Also, you know, nobody's there with you at 3 o'clock in the morning when you're just going, 'What am I doing? Where did they come from and when are they going?'" she said. "And then you sort of, you get through it and you figure it out and everybody does and it's a trial and error and a whole lot of tears and it's amazing."

Roberts and husband Danny Moder are parents to twins Hazel and Finn, 12, and son Henry, who will turn 10 next month.

"I have three incredible kids and to think about when they were teeny-tiny...it goes so fast," the actress continued.

