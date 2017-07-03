Judy Dench, Maggie Smith's loss is Joan Collins' gain in films

Actress Joan Collins says she tends to get film offers after her contemporaries such as Judy Dench and Maggie Smith reject certain roles.

The 84-year-old veteran says she is not one of the top older actresses that producers consider for a part in their movies and admits maintaining an acting career in her 80s is a task, according to FemaleFirst.

"There are older-women parts, but quite frankly they're going to go first of all to Judi Dench, Maggie Smith, Helen Mirren, Meryl Streep or Susan Sarandon. There are 20 women they're going to go through before they get to me," Collins says.

"The Flinstones" star feels as films continue to target younger audiences, senior actresses end up with fewer roles.

"Today, big-budget films are made by big businesses, and all of the companies have one motive in mind - to make money.

"Their audience is mostly young men between the ages of 12 and 28 and they want to see young, nubile girls," she says.

The actress will next be seen in "The Time of Their Lives", a film written specifically for her by director Roger Goldby.

