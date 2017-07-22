Judd Apatow compares releasing movies to first dates

Filmmaker Judd Apatow has had a slew of comedy hits over his career, but he says the entertainment business "keeps him on his toes. "

Filmmaker Judd Apatow has had a slew of comedy hits over his career, but he says the entertainment business "keeps him on his toes." "I just feel like I'm on a first date always," he said in an interview with LinkedIn, as reported by Page Six.

"I don't feel like any success I've had means the next one will be successful, it keeps me on my toes and I have a lot of energy to succeed because I don't get cocky or lazy.

Again, in comedy I just don't know."

Apatow, 49, is known for his hit films including "Knocked Up", "Superbad", "Pineapple Express", "Bridesmaids", and "Trainwreck."

He has also produced TV series like "Girls", "Crashing," "Love" and "Freaks and Geeks."

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)