Johnny-Depp,-Glastonbury,-Donald-Trump @ 6/23/2017 10:04:30 AM

Johnny Depp has made his disdain for President Donald Trump more than clear. But his recent quip has left people wondering if his intentions are a little more than just nefarious.

During an appearance at Glastonbury, the actor received a huge ovation at Cineramageddon and introduced his 2004 film ?The Libertine? along with director Julian Temple, but soon began to talk about the President of the United States Donald Trump, reports The Guardian.

Talking about Trump, he said that he needs help and there are many wonderful dark places where he could go.

Adding, ?I think he needs help and there are a lot of wonderful dark, dark places he could go. It is just a question ? I?m not insinuating anything. By the way, this is going to be in the press. It will be horrible. I like that you are all a part of it.?

The ?Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales? star also joked about assassinating Trump during the Q&A.

?When was the last time an actor assassinated a president? I want to qualify, I am not an actor. I lie for a living. However, it has been a while and maybe it is time,? Depp joked.

Depp, who arrived in a blue vintage Cadillac, was greeted with crowds of screaming fans holding phones.

While, introducing the movie about debauched poet the second Earl of Rochester, he shared, ?Thank you so much for having me here. This is beautiful, chaotic, madness ? I made the film because I wanted to try to bring to England a great poet that they missed. They missed him because he was written off as a jokester, a hoaxer. This guy is one of the deepest poets.?

On the work front, Johnny Depp will be next seen in Brad Furman?s ?Labyrinth? alongside Forest Whitaker.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)