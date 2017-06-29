John Mayer responds to Katy Perry calling her 'Best Lover'

John Mayer has finally responded to the comments made by Katy Perry about his sexual prowess.

The 39-year-old singer, in an interview given to Rolling Stone magazine, said that doesn't have the time to reminisce about their private moments, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

He shared, ?I don't have a cool-enough thought for you. I've hacked this game. I pay very little of the price of fame now. I get to play the music that moves me the most. I'm having the time of my life. I'm 39?I remember 32. I don't wanna do it again.?

This answer comes after Perry, while appearing on James Corden?s ?The Late Late Show? was asked to rank three exes ? Diplo, Orlando Bloom, and John Mayer ? from best to worst in bed.

Perry described all three as ?amazing lovers?, adding jokingly that she ?wants to have sex with all of them when I get out of this place!?. When pressed by Corden, the singer ranked Mayer first, followed by Bloom in second, and then Diplo third because ?he?s a DJ?.

John Mayer is currently touring and promoting his latest solo album ?The Search for Everything?.

