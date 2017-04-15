John Legend, Chrissy Teigen celebrate daughter's 1st birthday

Musician John Legend and Chrissy Teigen celebrated their daughter Luna's first birthday and shared an adorable picture of the trio on social media.

The couple couldn't hold back their happiness as they took to social media to wish their little girl a happy birthday.

Teigen shared on Instagram a series of adorable black- and-white family portraits, one of which features Luna sitting on her father's lap.

Legend is seen in the photo smiling from ear to ear as Luna clapped.

The 31-year-old model could also be seen clapping along with her daughter as she looked happier than ever.

In another snap, the trio could be seen sitting on the floor with a foil "1" balloon above Luna's head.

"Happy first birthday Lu!!!! My lovebug," so Teigen captioned the snaps. "You are all the best parts of the both of us and I cannot believe how much has happened in first 12 months of life. We love you to the luna and back." She also posted on Twitter a video of Luna playing her kitchen playset.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)