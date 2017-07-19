Joe Manganiello to star in Raymond De Felitta's 'Stano'

Actor Joe Manganiello has been tapped to star in a feature drama "Stano" from director Raymond De Felitta.

Manganiello will be seen in the lead role of Bobby Stano, who returns to the Bronx after serving 17 years in prison for a violent mistake he made as a kid that ultimately robbed him of a professional baseball career and the love of his life, reported Deadline.

Joe and Nick Manganiello's production company 3:59 is producing along with Bill Chartoff and Lynn Hendee.

Production on the movie will start this summer in New York City.

