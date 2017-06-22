JLo is a 'role model' for boyfriend Alex Rodriguez's daughters

Jennifer Lopez's boyfriend Alex Rodriguez says the actress-singer is a great role model for his daughters.

The 41-year-old former New York Yankees baseball player, who has been dating the singer since March, has already introduced her to his daughters Ella, nine, and Natasha, 12, whom he raises with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, Rodriguez believes Lopez is the perfect woman to have around them and inspire them, reported Entertainment Tonight.

"Jennifer is one of the most brilliant business minds that I've ever met. She's the hardest working lady and, you know, I grew up with a single mother. I have two daughters. I am a big, big promoter of women equality. I like that for my daughters and Jennifer is the role model," he says.

